Raymond James Begins Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. ValuEngine cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

