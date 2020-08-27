Raymond James Begins Coverage on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

PTCT stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 97.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

