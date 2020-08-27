Raymond James Begins Coverage on Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Uniqure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Uniqure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. Uniqure has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,302 shares of company stock worth $2,782,825. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 4,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 783,344 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,493,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 444,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 194,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

