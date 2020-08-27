Raymond James Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 635,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.