Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

AMH stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 661,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after buying an additional 1,066,412 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,394,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,541,000 after buying an additional 248,373 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

