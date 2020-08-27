Roth Capital Raises CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $50.00

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYRX. Stephens boosted their price target on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised CryoPort from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $51.51 on Monday. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,873 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,144 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

