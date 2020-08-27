Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NNGRY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 26.72 and a quick ratio of 26.72. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

