RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €39.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €39.50 ($46.47) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.28 ($39.15).

FRA:RWE opened at €33.53 ($39.45) on Tuesday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.39). The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.89 and its 200-day moving average is €29.56.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

