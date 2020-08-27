salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $218.35 and last traded at $216.05, with a volume of 25651943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.46.

The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,895 shares of company stock worth $145,744,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $57,000. AXA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.68.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

