Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Critical Contrast

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 1.96 $11.14 million $3.93 9.23 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) $80.13 million 2.99 $18.40 million $1.70 12.67

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Salisbury Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 20.21% 9.25% 0.91% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 21.97% 7.77% 1.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Salisbury Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Salisbury Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.31%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH).

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 13, 2019, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.