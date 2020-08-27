SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) vs. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Financial Comparison

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -376.24% -8.88% -6.00% Ovintiv -56.12% 3.58% 1.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SandRidge Energy and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 1 15 5 0 2.19

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $13.03, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.22 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.43 $234.00 million $3.29 3.41

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Ovintiv

