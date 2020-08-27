Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.88.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.