Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €100.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.88 ($95.15).

WAF stock opened at €78.68 ($92.56) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50 day moving average of €82.57 and a 200 day moving average of €82.20.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

