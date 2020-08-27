SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) & Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Head to Head Comparison

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA -1.00% -0.54% -0.29% Shopify -3.25% 0.32% 0.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of SINA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SINA and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.16 billion 1.30 -$70.54 million ($1.03) -39.81 Shopify $1.58 billion 80.94 -$124.84 million ($0.94) -1,158.86

SINA has higher revenue and earnings than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SINA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SINA and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 2 2 0 2.50 Shopify 2 18 10 0 2.27

SINA currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.90%. Shopify has a consensus target price of $958.89, indicating a potential downside of 11.97%. Given SINA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than Shopify.

Risk & Volatility

SINA has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

