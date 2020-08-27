Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFST. ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

SFST stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $56,334.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,958.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 74.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

