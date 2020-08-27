Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Get Spark Networks alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.