Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $90.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.41 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

