Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to $50.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STLJF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.50.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.