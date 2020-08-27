STMicroelectronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 57,823 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the average daily volume of 7,709 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after acquiring an additional 799,832 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 913,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 166,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 125,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.