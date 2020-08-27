Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PTC Call Options (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,765 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,334% compared to the typical volume of 197 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 103,190 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

