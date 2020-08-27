SVB Leerink Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $100.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

MRK stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

