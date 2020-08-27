Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNCR. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $200.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,380 shares of company stock worth $170,178. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

