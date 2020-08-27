Taubman Centers (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Taubman Centers (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $24.95 on Tuesday.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

About Taubman Centers

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.