Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TISI. ValuEngine raised Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Team presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Team alerts:

Team stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Team has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.23. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Team will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.