TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELE2 AB/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $687.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

