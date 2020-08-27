Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

TDY stock opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,918,000 after acquiring an additional 106,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,020,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

