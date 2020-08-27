Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.68. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

