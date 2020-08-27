The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities cut The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $224,539,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,939,172 shares of company stock worth $258,687,011 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $404,666,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,498,000. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

