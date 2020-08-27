TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TCYMY opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology

