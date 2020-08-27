Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPK. Davy Research upgraded Travis Perkins to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,066 ($13.93) to GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,420.27 ($18.56).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,259 ($16.45) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.06). The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($14.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800.71 ($3,659.62). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,111 ($14.52) per share, for a total transaction of £711.04 ($929.10). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 378 shares of company stock worth $420,715.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

