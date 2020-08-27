Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.