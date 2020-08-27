Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCDA. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tricida has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.30. Analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,859,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $317,800 over the last three months. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 405.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tricida by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tricida by 23.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tricida by 111.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

