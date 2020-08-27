Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Tronox has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Tronox by 96,846.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tronox by 495.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,523 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,300,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

