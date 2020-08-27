UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.10. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.40 ($1.30).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

