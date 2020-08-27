US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on USCR. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $461.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.40.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.09. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that US Concrete will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in US Concrete by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in US Concrete by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in US Concrete by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

