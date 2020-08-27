ValuEngine Upgrades Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.68.

ZEN stock opened at $93.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.31. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $92,088.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,220,064. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Zendesk by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Zendesk by 146.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after acquiring an additional 749,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zendesk by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

