Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $218.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VeriSign is benefiting from growth in .com and .net domain-name registrations. It ended the second quarter with 162.1 million .com. and .net domain-name registrations, up 3.8% year over year. Also, the renewal of the .com contract and price hikes for the .com and .net domain names bode well in the long haul. Per the amended cooperative agreement with the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. However, registry-price increases for all of its TLDs, including .com and .net, have been put on the back-burner through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Stiff competition from ccTLDs and new gTLDs is a concern. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRSN. Cfra boosted their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

VRSN stock opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.51.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $1,241,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,864,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,428 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Verisign by 535.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 56.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Verisign by 197.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

