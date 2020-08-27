VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VERONA PHARMA P/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

