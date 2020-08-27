Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CCHWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Monday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Vireo Health International in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CCHWF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17. Vireo Health International has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

About Vireo Health International

Columbia Care Inc produces and sells cannabis in the United States and the European Union. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

