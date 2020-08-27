Wedbush Increases Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $152.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.79% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GBT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,018,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

