Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) vs. DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Financial Comparison

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and DURECT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics N/A N/A -$81.03 million ($2.30) -18.55 DURECT $29.56 million 13.50 -$20.58 million ($0.12) -16.58

DURECT has higher revenue and earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DURECT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and DURECT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 DURECT 0 1 5 0 2.83

Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $44.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. DURECT has a consensus target price of $5.02, indicating a potential upside of 152.26%. Given DURECT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DURECT is more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of DURECT shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of DURECT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and DURECT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics N/A -74.98% -66.70% DURECT -3.66% -7.69% -2.28%

Volatility & Risk

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DURECT has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DURECT beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase I and II development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The company's oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Sandoz AG; and Zogenix, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

