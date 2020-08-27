Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Hold

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

AMH stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.