Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Hold

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $195,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,420 shares of company stock valued at $49,157. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

