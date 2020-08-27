Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CooTek (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $358.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.08. CooTek has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $181,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

