Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) to Hold

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.99). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the first quarter worth $88,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the second quarter valued at about $530,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.