Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Hold

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

ERYP opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Erytech Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

