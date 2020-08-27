Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Hold

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFWM. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of FFWM opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Foundation by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

