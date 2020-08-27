Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) to Hold

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Usio in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Usio stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.56. Usio has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

