Zacks Investment Research Lowers A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.