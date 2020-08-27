Zacks Investment Research Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.34 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.43.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. GDS has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 55.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,531,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,123 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,651,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,626,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 232.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 825,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

